Who’s Who at Biden’s First Press Conference? Here’s the Full List of Reporters.

The roster is mostly made up of mainstream news organizations, but pro-Trump outfits will be there, too.

White House briefing room photograph courtesy of CSPAN.

In his first news conference as president, Joe Biden will be questioned by journalists from a roster of mainstream news organizations as well as a few right-wing outfits. 

Among those in the briefing room for today’s highly anticipated event are Kaitlan Collins of CNN, Kristen Welker of NBC, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS, Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of the New York Times.

Reporters from right wing outlets will also be present, including Peter Doocy of Fox News, Emerald Robinson of Newsmax, and Scott Thuman of Sinclair.

Other reporters present in the briefing room for the press conference include Chris Johnson of the Washington Blade, April Ryan of TheGrio, and Gary Martin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Because of Covid safety precautions, only 30 members of the White House press corps are participating in today’s briefing. In a memo sent Tuesday to its members, the board of the White House Correspondents Association said that briefing room seats would be distributed according to its existing seating schedule and through random drawings. 

“We have aimed to include a variety of outlets — large and small, national and regional, domestic and foreign — across all formats, with the aim to ensure that the journalists in the room reflect the diversity of our press corps and the nation,” the WHCA board said in its memo.

In addition, the WCHA board said it was working with the White House on a plan to start cutting back on some Covid safety restrictions, as more Americans become vaccinated. “Modifications will likely be modest to start,” the WHCA board said in its memo, “but it is our hope that over the coming months we will be able to expand capacity in the briefing room and on the White House complex.”

Here is the full list of White House press corps members who are present for Biden’s press conference today:

 

ABC

Cecilia Vega

ABC News Radio

Karen Travers

AFP

Jerome Cartillier

AP

Zeke Miller

Bloomberg

Justin Sink

CBS

Nancy Cordes

CBS News Radio

Steven Portnoy

CNN

Kaitlan Collins

FOX

Peter Doocy

Huffington Post

Kevin Robillard

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gary Martin

McClatchy

Michael Wilner

NBC

Kristen Welker

New York Times

Zolan Kanno-Youngs

Newsmax

Emerald Robinson

NPR

Ayesha Rascoe

PBS

Yamiche Alcindor

Politico

Anita Kumar

Polskie Radio

Marek Walkuski

RealClearPolitics

Philip Wegmann

Reuters

Jarrett Renshaw

Shanghai Media Group

Ching-Yi Chang

Sinclair

Scott Thuman

The Grio

April Ryan

Time

Brian Bennett

Univision

Janet Rodríguez

USA Today

Courtney Subramanian

Wall Street Journal

Ken Thomas

Washington Blade

Chris Johnson

Washington Post

Seung Min Kim

Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

