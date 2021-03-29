Inspired by Reston’s vibrant surroundings, Faraday Park brings creativity and elevated living to Northern Virginia. As Reston’s newest luxury community, Faraday Park has something for everyone, all in one of Virginia’s fastest-growing and most accessible cities. As home to both future-forward development and rich history, Faraday Park’s location in Reston offers residents an exciting lifestyle with endless possibilities.

The seven-story mixed-use residence is just a short half-mile walk to the Wiehle-Reston Metro station, a 15-minute drive to Dulles International Airport, and just blocks from neighborhood favorites like Whole Foods, Target and Founding Farmers. With retail shops on-site and Reston Town Center just minutes away, Faraday Park offers unique access to shopping, dining and more to help you enjoy every moment of every day.

Faraday Park also offers unparalleled access to green spaces and active trails. The building’s very own park is an expansive green space connecting Faraday Park’s two residential buildings, creating an inviting natural setting designed to bring the community together, play with your pup or take a work call in the fresh air. The community’s location provides direct access to the Washington & Old Dominion Trail— a 45-mile walking and biking trail for a stroll, a jog, or an invigorating bike ride. The community’s position as both an urban center and a green escape ensures its residents have access to everything they need for a balanced life.

Its innovative and spacious amenity spaces make Faraday Park a community-first inspired residence for safe socializing, relaxing or creating. The pet-friendly mixed-use buildings feature one-of-a-kind spaces that are thoughtfully designed to enhance residents’ everyday lives. Faraday Park’s unique amenities include a maker’s workshop, commercial and baking kitchens, and bike repair space, in addition to a spacious rooftop pool and sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness centers, dining room, coworking space and more. In addition, the pet spa will ensure your furry friend feels just as at home as you do.

The apartment residences at Faraday Park are designed with contemporary comfort in mind. The two residential towers—West and East, delivering in April 2021 and May 2021 respectively—feature a mix of residences ranging from studios to three-bedrooms varying in size from 465 SF to 1,499 SF. They showcase clean lines and a neutral palette making coming home feel like a breath of fresh air. Large vented windows create light-filled spaces with elegant finishes and ample natural light to make your home feel like your own personal retreat. The chef-inspired kitchens are outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and sleek Delta chrome fixtures. Spacious bedrooms and ample closets ensure plenty of room for living, while select units feature balconies for an indoor-outdoor feel. The bathrooms marry modern convenience with refined details, such as polished chrome fixtures and dark wood cabinetry. With a full-size washer and dryer in-unit, each residence provides modern comforts at the tip of your finger.

Urban, active living is combined with all the comforts of home in the heart of Reston at Faraday Park. Discover world-class elevated living in a convenient, accessible city. Lease today and receive up to one month free on your new apartment home. Visit faradaypark.com for more information about your next home.