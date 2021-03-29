National Building Museum Will Reopen Soon—and With Exhibits on Public Health and Gun Violence

After more than a year of closed doors amid coronavirus and ongoing restorations, the National Building Museum will reopen next week, on Friday, April 9. In conjunction with the spring opening, the museum will unveil three new exhibits centered on timely themes such as public health and gun violence.

The public health-centered exhibition “Justice is Beauty: The Work of MASS Design Group,” won’t focus on the current pandemic, instead turning to analyze the role of healthcare architecture in controlling other diseases like Ebola. Another new display, the “Gun Violence Memorial Project,” provides a space for reflection and remembrance in four houses packed with objects to remember victims of gun violence, given by their families. Finally, a new photo exhibit highlights the work of architectural photographer Alan Karchmer, who has captured the designs of firms across the world.

The red-brick museum first closed for repairs in December 2019, with an anticipated reopening on March 13, 2020—now known as the week Covid changed Washington. Since then, foot traffic to the museum’s property has mainly been for coronavirus testing. Face masks and social distancing will be required when the building reopens. And the F Street entrance will remain closed. Click here for hours and visit information.

Join the conversation!