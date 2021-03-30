About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Kiran Arjandas Ahuja

If confirmed, Biden’s nominee to run the Office of Personnel Management will be the boss of a lot of locals.

Anthony Capuano

Bethesda-based Marriott’s new CEO takes over for the late Arne Sorensen.

Sultan Shakir

He leads the advocacy and service organization SMYAL, which will open a third DC shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth.

Lauren Williams

The recently departed editor of Vox will soon launch Capital B, a news out­let for Black communities.

Stewart Bainum

The Chevy Chase hotel magnate shelled out $65 million to keep the Baltimore Sun out of a newspaper-slashing hedge fund’s hands.

Disinvited! Luke Russert

The journalist was among the Georgetown spoilsports objecting to a neighbor’s statues of Transformers characters.

This was initially published in the April, 2021 issue of Washingtonian.