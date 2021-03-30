About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Kiran Arjandas Ahuja
If confirmed, Biden’s nominee to run the Office of Personnel Management will be the boss of a lot of locals.
Anthony Capuano
Bethesda-based Marriott’s new CEO takes over for the late Arne Sorensen.
Sultan Shakir
He leads the advocacy and service organization SMYAL, which will open a third DC shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth.
Lauren Williams
The recently departed editor of Vox will soon launch Capital B, a news outlet for Black communities.
Stewart Bainum
The Chevy Chase hotel magnate shelled out $65 million to keep the Baltimore Sun out of a newspaper-slashing hedge fund’s hands.
Disinvited! Luke Russert
The journalist was among the Georgetown spoilsports objecting to a neighbor’s statues of Transformers characters.
This was initially published in the April, 2021 issue of Washingtonian.