Tonight’s Season-Opening Nationals Game Has Been Called Off

Opening Day for the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to Covid-19, reports ESPN. The baseball team was supposed to face off against the New York Mets tonight.

This did not age well. The game is now postponed as the Nationals continue to contact trace after a player tested positive (result was based on a test conducted Monday in West Palm Beach). https://t.co/QIEd1NSx92 — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 1, 2021

This comes after one player tested positive for Covid this week. It was announced Wednesday that four Nationals players and a staff member were in quarantine after coming in contact with the player, and wouldn’t be present on Opening Day.

As of now, there is no information about when the two teams will make up the postponed game, reports the Washington Post.

