Tonight’s Season-Opening Nationals Game Has Been Called Off

Covid concerns led to the postponement of the game against the Mets.

Photograph by Evy Mages

Opening Day for the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to Covid-19, reports ESPN. The baseball team was supposed to face off against the New York Mets tonight.

This comes after one player tested positive for Covid this week. It was announced Wednesday that four Nationals players and a staff member were in quarantine after coming in contact with the player, and wouldn’t be present on Opening Day.

As of now, there is no information about when the two teams will make up the postponed game, reports the Washington Post

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

