News & Politics

Mike Pence Got a Book Deal

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

Former Vice President Mike Pence struck a deal with Simon & Schuster to publish his autobiography, the publisher announced Wednesday. The book, yet untitled, “will address the many pivotal moments of the administration, from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021,” according to a press release.

That time frame includes January 6, 2021, when former President Trump encouraged his followers to march on the Capitol, where Pence was overseeing the certification of Electoral College results. Some in the mob of Trump fans that subsequently invaded the Capitol chanted “Hang Mike Pence“; others erected a gallows outdoors.

Simon & Schuster says the book will address Pence’s “life and work, his journey as a Christian, the challenges and triumphs he has faced, and the lessons he has learned, tells an American story of extraordinary public service during a time of unrivaled public interest in our government and politics.” It expects to publish the book in 2023.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day