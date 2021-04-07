Mike Pence Got a Book Deal

Former Vice President Mike Pence struck a deal with Simon & Schuster to publish his autobiography, the publisher announced Wednesday. The book, yet untitled, “will address the many pivotal moments of the administration, from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021,” according to a press release.

That time frame includes January 6, 2021, when former President Trump encouraged his followers to march on the Capitol, where Pence was overseeing the certification of Electoral College results. Some in the mob of Trump fans that subsequently invaded the Capitol chanted “Hang Mike Pence“; others erected a gallows outdoors.

Simon & Schuster says the book will address Pence’s “life and work, his journey as a Christian, the challenges and triumphs he has faced, and the lessons he has learned, tells an American story of extraordinary public service during a time of unrivaled public interest in our government and politics.” It expects to publish the book in 2023.