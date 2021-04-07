You Can Now Get a Cookie Named After Kojo Nnamdi

The Kojo Nnamdi Show officially ended its 23-year WAMU run on April 1. Although Nnamdi is still hosting The Politics Hour on Fridays, we understand if you miss your daily Kojo fix.

Today's the day: "Coco for Kojo" cookies are now available at @BreadFurst! pic.twitter.com/yrWRP14VXZ — The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi (@politicshour) April 6, 2021

But that’s nothing that a trip to Bread Furst can’t solve. Today, the Van Ness bakery launched its “Coco for Kojo” cookies, inspired by the DC media icon. The cookies are a blend of some of Nnamdi’s favorites: white chocolate, macadamia, lime zest, and coconut.

Mark Furstenburg and pastry chef Cecile developed three cookies for Kojo to try … (2/x) pic.twitter.com/ydODMQljGs — WAMU 88.5 (@wamu885) April 1, 2021

According to Twitter, the Bread Furst team originally presented Nnamdi with four cookie options (the others were a mango/lime shortbread and a pineapple/clove cookie, one with a pineapple glaze, the other with a rum glaze), but the “Coco for Kojo” was his favorite.

This isn’t the first time a food item has been named after a journalist (remember the LA sandwich shop that named all its menu items after NPR hosts?), but this specific cookie will likely hold a special place in Washingtonians’ hearts.

And if this trend continues, allow your correspondent to set the record straight in writing: In the highly unlikely event that a restaurant names something after yours truly, it must be a hot, pressed sandwich, and it must be called “The Pani-mimi.”

