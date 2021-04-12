The Yards, D.C.’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing, is excited to celebrate springtime with something that’s perfect for everyone! From wine tasting to brunch and picnic packs, there are a variety of safe ways to make the most of the season.

First up is VineYards April 22 & 23. Centered around the neighborhood’s chef-driven restaurants, The Yards invites guests to participate in a takeout wine tasting experience with curated menu pairings from neighborhood favorites including Maxwell Park and Shilling Canning Company.

Each experience comes with an insulated bag filled with everything from a tablecloth to napkin rings and branded wine glasses for the ultimate takeout experience. Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a social media contest by posting a favorite part of the pairing for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Steadfast Supply!

Vine Yards packages will be available by reservation with pick up at participating restaurants on April 22 and 23. Click here to check out the menus and make your reservation.

Additionally, The Yards is partnering with Pacers for Brunch on the Go. Treat yourself to champagne and brunch with your running crew on April 17, April 24, or May 1! Tickets are for groups of 2, so grab your running buddy and come brunch with The Yards!

Head to Pacers beforehand to participate in a pre-run guided stretch and end the morning by picking up your to-go meal. Brunch includes branded champagne glasses, a bottle of bubbles and of course brunch from one of your favorite restaurants at The Yards – Osteria Morini, Shilling Canning Company, or Restaurant Chloe. Click here for more information and to reserve your tickets.

Additionally, participants can take a photo of a favorite running spot in the neighborhood, tagging @TheYardsDC, to be entered to win a gift card from Lululemon and Pacers for you and your running partner! Like running with your pup? Bring your furry friend along, post a photo and enter to win a gift card from Unleashed.

Other new springtime events coming this May will include Spring Picnic Packs and The Yards Game Night boxes. Spring Picnic Packs will include everything guests need for the perfect spring outing complete with a Spring Dining Guide including insider tips on the ultimate picnic spots. Also, The Yards Game Night boxes will be available to let families take their at home fun to the next level. To stay up to date on all the latest as more details are released, check out theyardsdc.com and follow along at @theyardsdc.