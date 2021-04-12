Live Your Legacy at The Woodley

We invite you to experience the benchmark of luxury in apartment residences and penthouses in Washington, D.C., proudly managed by Windsor Communities. Become a part of the idyllic community in Woodley Park, one of D.C.’s most prestigious and historic neighborhoods. Conceived as an immersive oasis of tranquility where you can escape the hustle of the city and recharge, The Woodley offers you the apartment residence you deserve—the home where you can live your legacy.



Stunning apartment interiors embody the principle of timeless design infused with modern comfort. Your apartment home is guaranteed to impress with chef-inspired kitchens, rich hardwood flooring, tall ceilings, custom moldings, and outlets designed to allow you to showcase your beautiful works of art.

Enjoy access to world-class amenities, from the elegance of the library and clubhouse to the Zen landscapes of the meditation garden featuring the mesmerizing infinity pool. The rooftop terrace, with its beautiful trellis and iconic views, is the perfect place to socialize and unwind. The top-notch services, resident events, and pet-friendly perks elicit a sense of comfort and community for residents.

For those seeking the ultimate luxury living experience, The Woodley offers penthouse apartments that redefine what’s possible in an apartment. Ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, each spacious, penthouse apartment at The Woodley features stunning views and rich in exclusive amenities that balance classic design and modern luxury. If you entertain often, inquire about the penthouse with private terrace and vestibule that offer unrivaled opportunities to wow your guests with a perspective of D.C. to which they’ve never been treated.

For more information and to schedule your personalized tour, please visit: www.thewoodleydc.com

Live With Ease at Bethesda’s Best Address

Located at the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is the newest addition to Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle. Known for its vibrant energy and eclectic style, Woodmont Triangle is Bethesda’s epicenter of gourmet dining, art galleries, entertainment and boutique shopping. Local favorites such as Woodmont Grill, Positano, Hanaro Sushi and Jaleo are right outside your front door, as well as nearby shopping at Bethesda Row. 7770 Norfolk is steps away from the Bethesda Metro and walkable to all the area’s best attractions. Commuters can hop on the Metro and get to Rockville, Silver Spring, DC & Alexandria with ease. For those who prefer their commute to include fresh air, Astra Zeneca and the soon-to-be Marriott headquarters are both walkable from this prime location!

The eye-catching design of the building, courtesy of award-winning FXFOWLE Architects, is itself a work of art. The exterior structure is framed with sleek metal paneling, glass railings, and textured bronze as a monument to modern styling and urban sustainability. The interiors, designed by internationally renowned firm, Cecconi Simone, include sleek finishes, stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and wood-style plank flooring. Customize your living experience to your liking by choosing from one of two unique color packages. 7770 offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment options to satisfy any of your living needs.

Next up is the Skydeck, a sprawling rooftop terrace complete with outdoor living rooms, a swimming pool and breathtaking views of the city below. Residents also have access to a private fitness center with top-of-the-line equipment, a spacious resident lounge with a double sided fireplace, reserved parking garage and a full-service concierge ready to help with any of your needs. For those who are looking to stay close to home, the community features two mouth watering restaurants on-site; Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza for your comfort food fix and local favorite, Medium Rare Steakhouse.

For more information and to schedule your personalized tour, please visit: www.live7770.com