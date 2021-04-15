5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

NoMa’s Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is kicking off its annual Frühlingsfest—an homage to Munich’s spring festival—on Friday, April 16. The fête, which runs through May 2, will have Bavarian brews and stein-holding competitions. Every Friday through Sunday, it’ll also offer traditional German dishes, courtesy of Old Europe in Glover Park.

For more hoppy happenings, head to brewpub Caboose Commons (2916 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax) for a Springfest beer tasting on Saturday, April 17. Groups of four to eight people can reserve a table for a sampling session that will showcase 14 beers from breweries like DC’s Right Proper and Rocket Frog in Sterling ($200 to $360 depending on party size).

Kyoto Matcha will start whisking green-tea-powder treats at food hall the Block (967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda) on Saturday, April 17. The swirl shop is celebrating its opening with a deal—buy one get one free matcha soft serve—available on Saturday and Sunday, April 18.

Grab a running partner for a dash that ends with a boozy to-go brunch from Osteria Morini (301 Water St., SE). On Saturday, April 17, a pre-jog stretch starts at running store Pacers (300 Tingey St., SE). That’s followed by the trot and takeout meal—short rib paninis, crunchy potatoes, and a bottle of bubbly. Tickets for two are $50, which includes access to the running path, brunch, and trinkets from the Yards.

If you prefer savasana over sprinting, La Cosecha’s smoothie bar Zumo (1280 Fourth St., NE) is hosting outdoor yoga classes on Sunday, April 18 at 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM. The $15 ticket covers access to a lesson, plus post-flow snacks from Zumo and no-ABV spirit brand Seedlip.

