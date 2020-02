About Osteria Morini cuisines Italian Location(s) 301 Water St SE

Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Michael White’s riverside restaurant is most glorious in summer, but the cozy, brick-walled dining rooms are charming in winter, too. Order the salumi board—we go straight for the pork-belly terrine, 20-month-aged prosciutto, and savory Parmesan gelato. For pastas, we gravitate to truffled ricotta ravioli and the flat rounds known as corzetti, here served with duck ragu. Another wintry attraction: the satisfying red-wine-braised short ribs with gremolata. Expensive.