The Historic Patton-Fowle House

Circa 1800, this exquisite Old Town home affords grand style with comfortable living set on spacious lushly landscaped grounds. A covered porch and gorgeous entrance greet you upon arrival, graced by a leaded glass fan light and side lights showcasing an original curved staircase with shadow rail. Generously proportioned rooms are designed for intimate and large-scale entertaining with high ceilings, 8 fireplaces with original mantels, and crystal chandeliers. The elegant dining room for sit-down meals is warm and inviting, brightened by oversized windows.

The chef will be inspired by the gourmet kitchen equipped with honed marble countertops, elongated center island, Lacanche French stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 2 freezer & 2 warming drawers, and a wine fridge. An open, light-filled breakfast room with fireplace overlooks the backyard oasis. The new family room addition features a gas fireplace, wet bar, and heated floors providing a casual space for get-togethers or movie nights.

6 spacious bedrooms and 5.5 renovated baths are tastefully appointed including the luxurious master suite with a gas fireplace, his and hers walk-in closets plus a spa-like marble bath with in-floor heating. The elevator transports you to various floors including the master suite, lower-level exercise area, full bath, and wine room. Outdoors is a dream for hosting with a towering oak tree anchoring the beautifully maintained yard and wide terrace. Off-street parking for multiple cars with electric gated entrance.

Click here to view the listing for 711 Prince Street, Old Town Alexandria.

Contact:

Babs Beckwith

McEnearney Associates

“The Face of Old Town Real Estate”

703-627-5421

Babs@BabsBeckwith.com

BabsBeckwith.com