Here’s Why You Might’ve Heard Extremely Loud Fighter Jets Over DC Friday Morning

The flyover was celebrating the unveiling of the National World War I Memorial.

A previous flyover. Photograph by Dan Swartz.
Perhaps you too were shocked by the booming sound of jets flying over DC around 11:10 AM Friday morning. The planes were participating in a flyover during a ceremony commemorating the opening of the National World War I Memorial in Pershing Park.

The pilots performing the fly-by through northwest DC are members of the 94th Fighter Squadron, a unit recognized for their success during WWI. Joe Lowry, who serves as the House of Representatives’ director of emergency preparedness, tweeted that the two planes were F-22 Raptors.

Twitter had a lot to say about the sudden, surprising noise. Even White House press secretary Jen Psaki interrupted her briefing to remark on it.

 

 

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

