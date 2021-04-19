Alexandria is a wonderful place to live, and has the awards to prove it. One of many came in 2020, when Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards voted Alexandria the fifth best city in the United States.

Since 1749, Alexandria has led the country as a place of industry and innovation. And now that it’s steeped in history, there’s so much to discover by living here.

Stroll down cobblestone streets bordered by centuries-old architecture and some of the best dining in the whole DC Metro area. Enjoy over 100 one-of-a-kind boutique shops, local award-winning craft breweries, and the country’s oldest farmer’s market which has been delivering produce at the same site for over 260 years.

There’s the Torpedo Factory, home to so many talented artists of every medium. Not only can you tour their workspaces, you can also purchase local art: from interesting textiles, to hippopotamus sculptures, to beautifully original wall art.

And we mustn’t forget the blue and the green. The blue of the Potomac and everything there is to do on the waterfront: relaxing river cruises, restaurants with the freshest seafood and stunning views, and even an explorable replica of USS Providence—the first tall ship to serve in the Continental Navy.

Then there’s the green of all the area’s multiple parks for you and your family (including those with four legs) to explore and enjoy. Plus, you can jump on the 18-mile paved Mount Vernon Trail for hiking and biking all over Alexandria and beyond (through connecting trails).

And just blocks away from the parks, the waterfront, and the shopping and dining of Old Town are the luxury townhomes of Abingdon Place. Nestled into North Old Town, this tucked-away community of 19 townhomes feels like a private hideaway.

Each home at Abingdon Place thoughtfully melds the elegance of Old Town Alexandria’s distinctive traditional architecture with the comforts of modern design. Bright modern rooms, optimized floor plans, 10’ main-level ceilings, dedicated home office space, and private rooftop terraces create a truly inspiring place to call home.

The townhomes of Abingdon Place offer exquisite spaces for enjoying a refined lifestyle. Across four luxurious levels, you’ll savor three to four roomy bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom (plus an extra half); airy, bright kitchens with chef-grade stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops; and fourth-floor lofts. Each unique home is designed to exceed your expectations.

Thoughtful finishes and high ceilings throughout accentuate open-concept living. That, coupled with the convenience of living so close to everything, makes the Towns of Abingdon Place in North Old Town right where you want to be!

The Towns of Abingdon Place: 4 Levels, 3–4 Bedrooms, 3.5–4.5 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage in North Old Town. Immediate Delivery From $1.4Ms.