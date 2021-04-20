Michelin Guide Releases Its 2021 DC Bib Gourmand Awards

The Michelin Guide added six DC restaurants to its latest Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes more moderately priced destinations. The new additions include bakery/restaurant Elle, soul food staple Hitching Post, Hong Kong-inspired Queen’s English, Malaysian newcomer Makan, Karma Modern Indian, and all-day Dupont Circle spot Residents Café & Bar.

Ten* restaurants were taken off this list—including Ambar, Tiger Fork, and Supra—bringing the total number of Bib Gourmands in DC down from 44 to 40. Meanwhile, several restaurants that have closed permanently or since the start of the pandemic, such as Hanumanh, Hazel, and China Chilcano remain on the list. *UPDATE: About three hours after list was released, Michelin sent an email saying Federalist Pig was “mistakenly excluded” from the Bib Gourmands “due to a technical error.” So, actually, only nine restaurants were taken off the list, bringing the total to 41.

Bib Gourmands must offer standout food at a “good value,” which for Michelin translates to $40 for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert (not including tax or tip).

The list of starred DC restaurants will be released on Thursday.

Over the past year, most restaurant critics paused reviews, or at the very least doling out stars, as the industry grappled with government restrictions, massive unemployment, upended business models, and other crippling effects of the pandemic. But the Michelin guide charged forward. Through it all, its criteria has remained the same. Anonymous inspectors continued to look for quality of ingredients, cooking technique, consistency, value, and the chef’s personality expressed in the cuisine. Michelin has never officially factored in service in its ratings.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, inspection teams have stayed in close contact with chefs and continue to monitor local safety guidelines to determine an appropriate time to return to their fieldwork,” Michelin Public Relations Lauren McClure told Washingtonian last August as inspections got underway. “Our inspection team is fully committed to support and promote restaurants by being flexible, respectful and realistic as recovery takes shape.”

Michelin has previously released its DC guide in the fall, but it was pushed back about six months due to the pandemic.

Here’s the full list of Bib Gourmand winners:

American Son

Astoria DC

Bidwell

Cane

Chercher

China Chilcano

Chloe

Das

Ellē (NEW)

Fancy Radish

Federalist Pig

Hanumanh

Hazel

Hitching Post (NEW)

Ivy City Smokehouse

Jaleo

Kaliwa

Karma Modern Indian (NEW)

Laos in Town

Lapis

Makan (NEW)

Maketto

Napoli Pasta Bar

Ottoman Taverna

Oyamel

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Primrose

Queen’s English (NEW)

Residents Cafe & Bar (NEW)

Sababa

Sfoglina

Stellina Pizzeria

Succotash

Taqueria Habanero

The Red Hen

Thip Khao

Timber Pizza Co

Toki Underground

Unconventional Diner

Zaytinya

Zenebech

Restaurants removed from the list:

Ambar

Joselito’s Casa de Comidas

Millie’s

Mola

Royal

Spoken English

Supra

Tiger Fork

Whaley’s

