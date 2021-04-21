Cracking crabs by a dock. Sipping a cocktail while watching boats glide by. Is there anything that screams languid summer day more than eating and drinking with a water view?

In this region, we’re fortunate to have all sorts of waterfront on which to site a restaurant or bar—rivers, lakes, and of course the mighty Chesapeake Bay. So we’ve looked for every possible place, both in the immediate Washington area and within a two-and-a-half-hour drive of DC, where you can grab a bite or a drink along the water. Know of a good place we forgot? Click here to let us know. You’ll find a fuller description of some of these spots in the May 2021 issue.

DC’s Southwest Wharf:

12 Stories (75 District Sq., SW)

The Brighton (949 Wharf St., NW)

Camp Anthem (901 Wharf St., SW)

Cantina Bambina (960 Wharf St., SW)

Colada Shop (10 Pearl St., SW)

Del Mar (791 Wharf St., SW)

The Grill (99 Market Sq., SW)

Hank’s Oyster Bar (701 Wharf St., SW)

H Bar at Hyatt House (725 Wharf St., SW)

Kaliwa (751 Wharf St., SW)

Kirwan’s on the Wharf (749 Wharf St., SW)

La Vie (88 District Sq., SW)

Lupo Marino (40 Pearl St., SW)

Mi Vida (98 District Square, SW)

Moon Rabbit (801 Wharf St., SW)

Municipal Fish Market (1100 Maine Ave., SW)

Nara-Ya (88 District Sq., SW)

Officina (1120 Maine Ave., SW)

Rappahannock Oyster Bar (1150 Maine Ave., SW)

Shake Shack (975 Wharf St., SW)

Slip Inn Bar & Grill (2842 Arnold Ave., SW)

Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW)

Whiskey Charlie (975 Seventh St., SW)

DC’s Navy Yard:

Agua 301 (301 Water St., SE)

Bardo (25 Potomac Ave., SE)

Bammy’s (301 Water St., SE)

District Winery (385 Water St., SE)

Due South (301 Water St., SE)

Nicoletta (301 Water St., SE)

Osteria Morini (301 Water St., SE)

All-Purpose Pizzeria (79 Potomac Ave., SE)

The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave., SE)

Georgetown:

Bangkok Joe’s (3000 K St., NW)

Farmers Fishers Bakers (3000 K St., NW)

Fiola Mare (3100 K St., NW)

Guapo’s of Georgetown (3050 K St., NW)

Nick’s Riverside Grill (3050 K St., NW)

Roof Terrace Restaurant (Kennedy Center, 2700 F St., NW)

Sequoia (3000 K St., NW)

Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place (3000 K St., NW)

Maryland’s National Harbor:

Bar Harbor (123 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Bond 45 (149 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Crab Cake Cafe (140 National Plaza, Oxon Hill)

Fiorella’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria (152 National Plaza, Oxon Hill)

Flight Deck (141 American Way., Oxon Hill)

Grace’s Mandarin (188 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Lobby Bar (Westin National Harbor, 171 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls (156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill)

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks (145 National Plaza, Oxon Hill)

Old Hickory Steakhouse (201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Redstone American Grill (155 National Plaza, Oxon Hill)

Rosa Mexicano (153 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Sauciety an American Grill (171 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Succotash (186 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House (152 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill)

Old Town Alexandria:

Ada’s on the River (3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria)

Barca Pier & Wine Bar (2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria)

Blackwall Hitch (5 Cameron St., Alexandria)

Chadwick’s (203 Strand St., Alexandria)

Chart House (1 Cameron St., Alexandria)

Hummingbird (220 S. Union St., Alexandria)

Riverside Taco Company (101 N. Union St., Alexandria)

Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge (101 N. Union St., Alexandria)

Occoquan, Virginia:

Brickmakers Cafe (9751 Ox Rd., Lorton)

Bottle Stop Wine Bar (311 Mill St., Occoquan)

D’Rocco’s (301 Mill St., Occoquan)

Electric Palm (12745 Sea Ray Ln., Woodbridge)

The Harbour Grille (13188 Marina Way, Woodbridge)

Madigan’s Waterfront (201 Mill St., Occoquan)

Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse (1510 Cherry Hill Rd., Dumfries)

Northern Virginia:

2941 Restaurant (2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church)

Brock’s Riverside Grill (503 Sophia Rd., Fredericksburg)

Bungalow Lakehouse (46116 Lake Center Plaza, Sterling)

Cafe Montmartre (1625 Washington Plaza N., Reston)

Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Dr., Reston)

Sweetwater Tavern (45980 Waterview Plaza, Sterling)

Northern Neck of Virginia:

Chesapeake Restaurant & Terrace (The Tides Inn, 480 King Carter Dr., Irvington)

Merroir Tasting Room (784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping)

Columbia, Maryland:

Sushi Sono (10215 Wincopin Cir., Columbia)

Baltimore and Surrounding Area:

The Admiral’s Cup (1647 Thames St., Baltimore)

Ampersea (1417 Thames St., Baltimore)

Barcocina (1629 Thames St., Baltimore)

Bo Brooks Restaurant (2780 Lighthouse Point E., Baltimore)

Captain James Seafood Palace (2127 Boston St., Baltimore)

DiPasquale’s Harborview (500 Harborview Dr., Baltimore)

Dock of the Bay (9025 Cuckold Point Rd.., Sparrows Point)

Hard Yacht Cafe (8500 Cove Rd., Dundalk)

Little Havana (1325 Key Hwy., Baltimore)

Loch Bar (240 International Dr., Baltimore)

LP Steamers (1100 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore)

Miss Shirley’s Cafe (750 E. Pratt St., Baltimore)

Nanami Cafe (907 S. Ann St., Baltimore)

Nick’s Fish House (2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore)

Ouzo Beach (800 S. Central Ave., Baltimore)

Pitango Bakery & Cafe (903 S. Ann St., Baltimore)

The Point in Fells (1738 Thames St., Baltimore)

The Pool Bar & Grill (Sagamore Pendry, 1715 Thames St., Baltimore)

Raw & Refined (2723 Lighthouse Point E., Baltimore)

Rusty Scupper (402 Key Hwy., Baltimore)

Rye Street Tavern (temporarily closed;13 Rye St, Baltimore)

Sandlot (1000 Wills Rd., Baltimore)

Serenity Wine Cafe (1121 Hull St., Baltimore)

Sunset Cove (3408 Red Rose Farm Rd., Bowleys Quarters, Baltimore)

Thames Street Oyster House (1728 Thames St., Baltimore)

Watertable (Renaissance Hotel, 202 E. Pratt St., Baltimore)

Annapolis:

Cantler’s Riverside Inn (458 Forest Beach Rd., Annapolis)

Carrol’s Creek (410 Severn Ave., Annapolis)

The Chart House (300 Second St., Annapolis)

Latitude 38 (12 Dock St., Annapolis)

Mike’s Restaurant & Crab House (3030 Riva Rd., Riva)

The Point Crab House & Grill (700 Mill Creek Rd., Arnold)

Pusser’s Caribbean Grille (80 Compromise St., Annapolis)

Sam’s on the Waterfront (2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr. E., Annapolis)

Severn Inn (1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Annapolis)

Wild Country Seafood (124 Bay Shore Ave., Annapolis)

Yellowfin (2840 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater)

Outside Annapolis/Deale:

Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar (421 Deale Rd., Tracy’s Landing)

Happy Harbor (533 Deale Rd., Deale)

Pirates Cove (4817 Riverside Dr., Galesville)

Skipper’s Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar (6158 Drum Point Rd., Deale)

Stan and Joe’s Saloon (4851 Riverside Dr., Galesville)

Kent Island, Maryland:

Annie’s Paramount Steak and Seafood House (500 Kent Narrows Way N, Grasonville)

The Big Owl Tiki Bar (3015 Kent Narrows Way S., Grasonville)

Bridges (321 Wells Cove Rd., Grasonville)

Fisherman’s Crab Deck (3032 Kent Narrows Way S., Grasonville)

Harris Crab House & Seafood Restaurant (433 Kent Narrows Way N., Grasonville)

Hemingway’s Restaurant (357 Pier One Rd., Stevensville)

The Jetty (201 Wells Cove Rd., Grasonville)

Kentmorr Restaurant & Crab House and Dirty Dave’s Tiki Bar (910 Kentmorr Rd., Stevensville)

The Narrows Restaurant (3023 Kent Narrows Way S., Grasonville)

Red Eye’s Dock Bar (428 Kent Narrows Way N., Grasonville)

St. Michaels, Maryland:

The Crab Claw (304 Mill St., St. Michaels)

Foxy’s Harbor Grill (125 Mulberry St., St. Michaels)

Harrison’s Harbor Lights (101 N. Harbor Rd., St. Michaels)

St. Michaels Crab & Steakhouse (305 Mulberry St., St. Michaels)

Star’s (Inn at Perry Cabin, 308 Watkins Lane, St. Michaels)

Tilghman Island, Maryland:

Character’s Bridge Restaurant (6136 Tilghman Island Rd., Tilghman Island)

Marker Five (6178 Tilghman Island Rd., Sherwood)

Tickler’s Crab Shack & Restaurant (21551 Chesapeake House Dr., Tilghman)

Tilghman Island Inn (21384 Coopertown Rd., Tilghman Island)

Cambridge and Oxford, Maryland:

Capsize (314 Tilghman St., Oxford)

Doc’s Sunset Grille (104 W. Pier St., Oxford)

Portside (201 Trenton St., Cambridge)

Snappers Waterfront Cafe (112 Commerce St., Cambridge)

Water’s Edge Grill (Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort, 100 Heron Blvd., Cambridge)

Chestertown, Maryland:

98 Cannon Riverfront Grill (98 Cannon St., Chestertown)

Jellyfish Joel’s (22170 Great Oak Landing Rd., Chestertown)

Rock Hall, Maryland:

Harbor Shack (20895 Bayside Ave, Rock Hall)

Waterman’s Crab House (at the foot of Sharp Rd., Rock Hall)

