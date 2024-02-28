12 Great Restaurant Patios for Weekday Lunch Around DC

1255 Union St., NE

At Stephen Starr’s ode to Mexico City in Union Market, you can get your fix of fancy tacos, salsa macha tuna tostadas, or a giant platter of “macho nachos.” The theatric vibe of the dining room carries over to a covered, 60-seat patio decked out in plants and bright colors.

701 Wharf Street, SW; 818 N. St. Asaph St., Alexandria

These popular seafood restaurants are go-tos for oysters by the dozen and fried seafood po’ boys with Old Bay fries. While the Dupont Circle location is closed for weekday lunch, you can catch waterfront views at the Wharf outpost or a rooftop breeze in Old Town Alexandria.

1734 N St., NW

The wisteria-canopied garden of this Dupont Mediterranean destination is one of the most enchanting places to dine al fresco in DC. The lunchtime menu brings hearty salads, a lamb keftedes “gyro,” and a maple-toasted squash panino with red onion marmalade and arugula pesto.

250 K St., NE

Take in the vibrant, spicy flavors of Laos from this vast (though mostly uncovered) NoMa patio. Among the highlights: several papaya salads, lemongrass-infused pork sausages, and charcoal-grilled chicken with vinegary chili dipping sauce. A dedicated vegan menu is available too.

1847 Columbia Rd., NW

The Adams Morgan Afghan restaurant serves its full menu for lunch on its lowkey side patio. Sample aushak (leek dumplings topped with ground beef), plentiful vegetable dishes, grilled kabobs, and so much more alongside refreshing beverages (like a booze-free pomegranate, rose water, soda mix).

1601 14th St., NW

One of the more bustling midday destinations around, the popular French brasserie is excellent for both people-watching and onion soup. The lunch go-tos: a warm shrimp salad with lemony beurre blanc or the famed burger Américain. Request one of the “streetside chateaus” (ahem, streatery tables) for your own private nook.

1900 Q St., NW; 3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Craving sushi without an expense account? These mid-priced spots with slightly varying menus—in Dupont Circle, Cathedral Heights, and Bethesda—hit the spot. Generous bento boxes are a deal for lunch, but the chirashi bowls are a worthwhile (modest) splurge.

3411 Fifth St. S., Arlington

The spacious umbrella-dotted patio serves up elevated Southern staples with the help of a custom wood-burning hearth. Skillet cornbread and deviled eggs make for a satisfying start. The smoked brisket is also a standout—either on a sandwich or as part of a meat and two (or three) platter.

43 N St., NW

Load up on brisket breakfast tacos, avocado Texas toast, and chilaquiles at this Tex-Mex restaurant in Truxton Circle. The cacti-lined, covered patio is a relaxed perch for an iced horchata latte—or a spicy margarita.

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

José Andrés’s diner—with a 48-seat patio—celebrates eggs and potatoes, alongside other Spanish comforts. At lunch, find a $30 three-course prix-fixe with options like gazpacho and Barcelona-style pressed ham-and-cheese sandwiches, plus flan for dessert.

3227 Georgia Ave., NW

The casual Georgian restaurant’s planter-lined patio is a surprising refuge from the bustle of Georgia Avenue. The weekday lunch menu offers staples such as khinkali (soup dumplings) and khachapuri (cheese-filled breads), plus sandwiches and a lamb burger.

1356 Okie St., NE

The seafood restaurant’s affiliation with neighboring supplier ProFish means you know you’re getting quality catch. From the sunny deck, enjoy crab cakes and fried shrimp po’ boys. The house-smoked fish—which you can sample with bagels—is particularly popular.

This story was last updated February 2024.

Join the conversation!