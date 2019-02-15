Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #40 – The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

Written by , , and | Published on

Food writers get this question a lot: Where do you go on your off-time? Consistently in the top tier of our list is this low-key seafood spot. It’s affiliated with ProFish, one of the area’s most dependable restaurant suppliers, and the quality is evident from the get-go. Don’t skip the smoked fish—all are created in-house—served with bagels and fixings. We haven’t tasted a crabcake with sweeter meat in years, and the fryer yields perfectly crunchy, plump shrimp . Places like this often let the seafood shine and tend not to pay as much attention to little things such as house-made tartar sauce and slaw. Here you realize what a difference those details make. Moderate.

About The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

cuisines

American, Seafood

Location(s)

1356 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Awards

100 Very Best 2018
100 Very Best 2019