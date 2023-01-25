100 Very Best Restaurants: – Gravitas

Matt Baker’s industrial warehouse turned Michelin-star destination in Ivy City isn’t your average tasting room. The rooftop garden and glassy greenhouse is our preferred spot for herb-accented cocktails and à la carte Modern American plates. A $165 five-course chef’s tasting—offered indoors and out—allows for choice, too, and it’s fun to share bites of tuna sashimi with black-vinegar aïoli, plum-lacquered duck blanketed in foie gras “snow,” and pastry chef Aisha Momaney’s stellar desserts. Very expensive.

