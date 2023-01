This bar/restaurant with a sprawling deck for summertime crab feasts sits atop one of DC’s top fish markets. Take a cue from the place’s name and start with the smoked fish board, arrayed with candied salmon, trout, bagels, and more. It’s tough to find a good crabcake right now, but the version here is stellar. And we’re as enamored with the straightforward fried dishes as we are with some of the more embellished plates, such as char-grilled shrimp with ancho barbecue sauce. Moderate.

