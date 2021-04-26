We’re firm believers in the idea that every day is Earth Day, and are continually inspired by luxury brands that leverage their capabilities, platforms, and technologies to make fashion a force for good. From retail brands utilizing innovative eco-friendly materials and processes to high-end designers keeping traditions of sustainable production alive, the shops at CityCenterDC are an ideal place to find goods that make you feel, well, good. We’re spotlighting some of our picks below, and encourage you to come discover your own favorites, as well.
Hungry for a new favorite spot to catch the sunset, now that the weather is a bit more al fresco-friendly? Make your way to SUMMIT the Rooftop of Conrad Washington D.C., where you can partake in a fresh new food and beverage concept that supports the planet and the people working to protect it. For an even more special outing, book a reservation for dinner in one of the beautifully decorated greenhouses created for BLOOM at CityCenterDC.
In the spirit of Earth Day, we invite you to come experience all that CityCenterDC has to offer, from sustainable shopping to eco-conscious dining to breathtaking natural beauty.
ARC’TERYX
Discover two new eco-conscious jackets just in time for your spring adventures. The Beta LT uses bluesign® approved fabrics that are sustainable and long-lasting, while the Alpha SL is made with a dyeing process that saves tons of water and CO2 per jacket.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Ready to redefine the idea of a statement bag? The new limited-edition Earth Top Handle bag recreates the iconic ‘90s Top Handle style in FSC certified cork, a natural and renewable material.
MORGENTHAL FREDERICS
The brand’s new line of ChromoClearTM eyewear marries distinctive design with sustainable natural buffalo horn, biodegradable acetate, and new lens technology that helps enhance mood and performance.
CONRAD REACHES NEW HEIGHTS
Just in time for leisurely lunches, al fresco cocktail hours, and date night dinners with a view, Conrad hotel’s rooftop destination has reopened with a fresh new concept. SUMMIT the Rooftop debuts with an eco- and socially conscious approach to dining—the perfect way to herald the arrival of a new season.
Craving a meal with local flavor? Try the seasonal Fish Tacos, Chesapeake Hard Clams, or House Pork BBQ, which is slow-roasted in a solar-powered oven. To whet your appetite, choose from a drink menu that highlights the mid-Atlantic area’s community of distillers and brewers. The wine list focuses on bottles that have been brought to life by inspiring female vintners. Tempted to nosh on the garnish that graces your cocktail? We don’t blame you—each one is sourced from the hotel’s rooftop garden, planted in partnership with local company Up Top Acres.
BLOOM AT CITYCENTERDC
The best way to savor this long-awaited warm weather? Immerse yourself in a vision of spring while dining al fresco in transformed greenhouses filled with cherry blossoms. Two CityCenterDC restaurants—Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Fig & Olive—have bookings available now, so you can enjoy a delicious meal and make the most of our city’s most spectacular season.