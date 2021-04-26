We’re firm believers in the idea that every day is Earth Day, and are continually inspired by luxury brands that leverage their capabilities, platforms, and technologies to make fashion a force for good. From retail brands utilizing innovative eco-friendly materials and processes to high-end designers keeping traditions of sustainable production alive, the shops at CityCenterDC are an ideal place to find goods that make you feel, well, good. We’re spotlighting some of our picks below, and encourage you to come discover your own favorites, as well.

Hungry for a new favorite spot to catch the sunset, now that the weather is a bit more al fresco-friendly? Make your way to SUMMIT the Rooftop of Conrad Washington D.C., where you can partake in a fresh new food and beverage concept that supports the planet and the people working to protect it. For an even more special outing, book a reservation for dinner in one of the beautifully decorated greenhouses created for BLOOM at CityCenterDC.

In the spirit of Earth Day, we invite you to come experience all that CityCenterDC has to offer, from sustainable shopping to eco-conscious dining to breathtaking natural beauty.