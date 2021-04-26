Venue, a new river-side condominium and townhome community along the banks of the Potomac River in Old Town North, has quickly become one of the most sought-after new residential properties in Northern Virginia. Venue’s location overlooking the Mount Vernon trail offers buyers the unique opportunity to own a new home along the Potomac shoreline and experience the best that Old Town Alexandria has to offer. After opening for sales just a few short months ago, Venue is now nearly 60% sold. Condominium pricing ranges from the $550s to $2.8M and townhome pricing ranges from $1.4M to $2.7M.

Venue is close to famous local amenities like the shops, restaurants and galleries along King Street and the scenery of the Mount Vernon trail, immediately adjacent. Harris Teeter, Trader Joe’s and waterfront activities on the Potomac River shoreline are all at your doorstep.

The Residences at Venue feature 119 spacious single-level condominiums in a 13-story tower overlooking the Potomac River with picturesque views of Old Town Alexandria, Washington D.C. and National Harbor. Available to residents are a host of amenities, including a rooftop sky lounge and outdoor terrace with fireplaces, TVs, green space and 360-degree views of the horizon. The tower is the tallest building in the neighborhood and an unmistakable focal point. This full-service condominium offers owners a private, state-of-the-art health facility, pet spa, private storage spaces and a bike room. The condominiums available range from one-bedrooms and one-bedrooms with a den up to three-bedroom plus den layouts, all with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows.

Surrounding the condominium tower are 41 new townhomes that offer options like in-home elevators and up to four bedrooms and five baths. With eight unique floor plans available, starting at an impressive 2,300 square feet, every home includes a minimum of three bedrooms, a den and three and a half baths, as well as a two-car garage.

Venue Alexandria will also serve as the new home of MetroStage, a local theater company with three decades of history in Old Town North. This innovative performing company’s new location will give residents the option, on the spur of the moment, to enjoy dinner at an acclaimed Alexandria restaurant, or at home, followed by an eclectic live stage performance just steps away. The new performance space is only 120 seats, for an up-close audience experience.

For more information, visit VenueAlexandria.com or contact the sales team with McWilliams|Ballard at Venue@mcwb.com to arrange a private appointment at the nearby sales gallery, complete with a furnished 2-bedroom model.