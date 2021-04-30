DC Postmaster Confirms It: Your Mail Delivery Is Messed Up

If you’re a still waiting on a now-belated birthday card or fervently tracking a slow package, you’re not alone. Acting DC Postmaster Eddie Masangcay confirmed today in a letter to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton that DC’s mail system has been experiencing delays throughout the pandemic. The letter is in response to the Norton’s inquiries about undelivered and tardy mail in the District.

Masangcay cites staffing shortages during the pandemic as the culprit for ongoing delivery woes. Currently, under the American Rescue Plan Act, employees are able to take leave for reasons related to coronavirus, including treating a sick family member.

“Unfortunately, we continue to experience challenges with employee availability largely related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to inconsistent delivery service,” writes Masangcay.

Addressing Norton’s request for a plan of action, Masangcay writes that staff members are getting shifted to facilities in need of more employees and that the postal service will continue hiring staff.

