Take Advantage of This Gorgeous Spring Weather and Treat Yourself at an Outdoor Salon

With vaccines, looser CDC mask restrictions, and warmer weather all here, 2021 is starting to feel a bit brighter. And as we embrace spring in the city, why not indulge in a little self-care before heading off to one of the many cool new patios in the area? Especially if you can get a mani/pedi or new haircut in the open air. Because Covid fears still linger, some local salons and businesses are offering services outdoors.

Many hairstylists and barbers have been making house calls to customers’ back yards, porches, and driveways since the pandemic began. But if you don’t have a regular stylist who makes house calls, here are a few salons that have moved some of their operations outside:

1605 17th St., NW

Dupont Circle’s Debby Harper Salon has an outdoor service area for manicures and pedicures. A full range of manis and pedis are offered—including gel and acrylic.

3240 P St., NW

This full-service Georgetown salon has transformed its private courtyard. Owner LoAnn Lai says there are four stations, offering both hair and nail services. Clients do have to go inside the salon to have their hair washed.

10213 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Salon Nader has a small outdoor set-up on the front sidewalk of its North Bethesda salon. Clients can get their hair colored, cut, and blow-dried all outside. Those who want their hair washed first can either come inside the salon or arrive with wet hair.

At-home services

The mobile beauty company Glamsquad dispatches technicians to customer homes to do hair and makeup in the DMV—and stylists can accommodate outdoor appointments. Customers simply select the service they want on the website, and enter a preferred date, time, and location.

At-home services

A mobile business just for nails, Mani 2 U is owned and operated by Sharonda Wood. As of now, she’s a one-woman operation, but when she gets busy she contracts out some of the house calls.

Editor’s note: This post will be updated, as we hear of more outdoor services in the Washington area.

Join the conversation!