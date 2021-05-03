Pop-Up Street Concerts, Food Talks, and an Outdoor Exhibit: Things to Do in DC, May 3-5

Hi folks!

We’ve got pop-up concerts, food talks, and planning for Mother’s Day.

Hear from chefs and experts about the legacy and future of Chinatowns across the country.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

From the podium: Elizabeth Warren and Stacey Abrams are sitting down together (virtually) at Politics and Prose for a conversation about Warren’s recently released memoir, Persist. The pair will talk about Warren’s life, career, and the future of the Democratic Party. Monday 5/3 at 7 PM; $28-$35 (book included), buy tickets here.

Sound on: Ready for a small outdoor concert? The Goethe Institute, Germany’s cultural organization in DC, organized a series of street pop-ups for the unique multimedia show, “Kept Under Glass: Unheard Women’s Voices.” Head to the Corner at Whitman-Walker Health, the clinic’s new cultural center, to see musicians perform indoors while the audience—on the sidewalk—watches through a window. The music will be pieces composed by Austrian and German women that span more than 800 years of history. May 5 through May 6 (times vary); Free, find out more here.

Yap and yum: In “Saving Chinatown and Our Legacies,” hear from a panel of chefs, experts, and activists about how Chinatowns have transformed nationwide (due to Covid and other reasons) and what the future holds for these rich culinary neighborhoods. This virtual event kicks off the Smithsonian Associates talk series Culinasia, which highlights food conversations about the Asian diaspora. Wednesday 5/5 at 6:30 PM; Free, register here.

Walk around: The Anacostia Community Museum recently opened its outdoor exhibit, “Food for the People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington.” Walk through the installation to learn more about food insecurity and local activism. Learn more here.

Cinco de Mayo: ​Find great restaurants and bars where you can toast to the holiday with margaritas, tacos, special tasting menus, and more here.

DC onscreen: In the upcoming film Georgetown, Christoph Waltz stars as an elite social climber who is under suspicion in his wife’s killing. The story is based on the real life of Georgetown socialite Albrecht Muth, who was convicted of murdering Viola Drath, his 91-year-old partner, in their home in 2011. Watch the trailer here and catch the film starting May 14 in theaters or May 18 on demand.

Plan ahead: Cheers to your mom for having done the hard work. The least you can do now is make sure you confirmed the Mother’s Day brunch reservation. Find places for brunch, dinner, and more to celebrate the holiday.

Beware, bugs: If you’re not entirely thrilled about the gazillion cicadas that will be swarming the DC area, you’re not alone—I feel ya. There’s a new app that tracks where those buzzing buddies will be hanging out so you can avoid those locations (or, for those who can’t wait to nerd out, you can head straight to the site of the party). Learn more about it here.

Looking forward:

Dance is back at the Kennedy Center.

Today I published a story about the Kennedy Center’s exciting new dance season. Finally! Live shows! An excerpt:

If you’re desperate to see dance beyond watching TikTok, the Kennedy Center has just the thing: live performances. It recently announced the 2021-2022 season with exciting debuts (classical Indian dance company Akram Khan), big-name collaborators (Meshell Ndegeocello), and some reliable favorites (Alvin Ailey, The Nutcracker). Looking ahead to next summer, the lineup also features a special week dedicated to Black artists within ballet, called “Reframing the Narrative.”

In October, New York-based Ronald K. Brown—known for his bold work fusing modern, West African, Afro-Caribbean, and other dance genres—will bring his company, Evidence, to present a trilogy of pieces. Grace and Mercy both tell a mystical story of a goddess seeking to share her gifts on earth. A new work focused on social inequality, called The Equality of Night and Day, will incorporate a live performance by singer and bassist Ndegeocello. Jason Moran, the center’s jazz director, is creating an original score with music by Duke Ellington, Fela Kuti, Jennifer Holliday, and others as well as spoken word by Angela Davis. The dancers will “embark on a physical journey towards justice in response to assault that resolves in joy and surrender,” according to the center’s press release.

Read the full preview here.

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

