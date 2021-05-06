Pacifica‘s final residence, number 2 is part of a newly built nine-unit condominium in the heart of DuPont Circle nestled between historic row homes. Pacifica puts you at the epicenter of all you desire with the luxury you demand.

Residence 2 includes secure parking space along with a 2-level layout featuring nine-foot-high coffered ceilings and abundant closet space. Kitchens are outfitted with Viking appliances, including a 36-inch refrigerator, a 30-inch gas stove with a vented hood and a microwave drawer in the island. Counters and backsplash are Calacatta Vagli marble. Custom cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms have a glossy white lacquer finish, and faucets are by Waterworks. Bathroom floors and shower walls have Porcelanosa tiles. Kallista made the bathtubs and fixtures.

Wide bay windows facing N Street fit in seamlessly with the historic rowhomes that also front N Street. At the same time, windowpanes are arranged in a grid of modern slender, black metal frames. Other design elements strike a similar balance. On the inside, the model residence showcases a mix of finishes and design elements intended to make condominium living feel like a single-family experience.

On the main level, the expansive chef’s kitchen opens to a spacious living area with room for a formal dining and living area with an abundance of light from the N Street exposure. The living room has a stone-tile gas fireplace, which is standard in all residences. A guest bedroom with en-suite bath is also on the main level with the master and additional bedroom on the second level.

Down the hallway, the unit has another bathroom, a laundry closet and a double-door coat closet. Beyond the hallway is the open plan living space, facing N Street. The L-shaped kitchen faces the living room, and the dining room is around the corner.

About the Developer:

Developed by The J Street Companies – They combine local expertise with institutional quality services to provide its clients with top tier commercial and residential property management, office leasing and investment sales, retail and land brokerage, construction project management and fee development.

Property Details:

Address: 2122 N St. NW, Washington

Price: Residence 2 priced at $1,899,900

Builder: J Street Cos.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 Bed / 3.5 Baths

Square footage: 2,130

View model: By appointment.

Contact: 202-350-2802 or thepacificalivingdc.com