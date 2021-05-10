Quarry Springs is officially 50% sold out in the first sixty days of Grand Opening.

This rare, luxury enclave of just 44 elevator townhomes checks all the boxes:

An established resort-style community in the state’s #1 rated school district

Innovative architecture designed with European influences including the use of limestone, tall glass windows, and spa-like baths

Private elevator in each home

If chosen, a separately-conditioned rooftop Four Seasons Retreat with two outdoor terraces in each residence that can be opened on both sides through cascading glass doors to create a stunning entertainment space with optional drop down screens – a must-see innovation in townhome living!

Gourmet island Kitchens with walk-in pantries

Gated community with 24/7 gate attendants for peace of mind and security

Signature 10,000 square foot clubhouse with pool, hot tub, yoga studio, and fitness center

Beautiful parks including the feature Waterfall Rock Garden Park with bridges over streams and trellis overlook

Located in the center of everything with quick access to downtown Bethesda, Tyson’s Corner, and Washington, DC

5 country clubs within 3 miles, including Congressional, Burning Tree, Bethesda, Kenwood and Avenel

“What’s not to like?” That’s what every visitor to Quarry Springs says.

The Wormald Companies, founded over a half century ago in Potomac, Maryland, are the visionaries behind the Quarry Springs townhomes. “We wanted to create something really special and innovative that the discerning Washingtonian buyer hasn’t seen before,” says Ken Wormald, one of the Principals of the development company. “Starting with the innovation of the Four Seasons Retreat, every detail was carefully thought out including larger garages which customers love, incorporating much needed storage space into the designs, providing a functional walk-in laundry room, as well as several popular options including guest suites, wet bars, and built-ins.”

With only 21 homes left, the community is expected to sell out this year. Model tours are occurring daily. Stop ins are welcome, though an appointment is preferred.

To learn more, please visit www.LiveQuarrySprings.com, or email quarrysprings@wormald.com, or call 301-691-8029.