DC Will Drop Most Capacity Limits on May 21, the Rest on June 11

Also: You no longer have to wear masks at all times outdoors.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the city plans to end most capacity limits on May 21. On that date, restaurants, places of worship, libraries, non-essential retail, and many other aspects of pre-pandemic daily life will be able to operate at full capacity.

A few types of venues will have to wait three more weeks after May 21 to operate at full capacity: Bars, nightclubs, and large sports and entertainment venues. DC will lift limits for those on June 11.

Some of DC’s biggest venues had asked Herroner to lift such restrictions by July 1, so news of a June opening date appears to be welcome: “We’re beyond thrilled,” I.M.P. spokesperson Audrey Fix Schaefer writes in an email.

The District will also follow CDC guidance on wearing masks outdoors, Bowser announced, which means that fully vaccinated people and even unvaccinated people will be able to go maskless outdoors or attend small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated folks without face coverings. Masks will still be required for large outdoor events, on public transportation, and in public places indoors. DC now has 226,566 fully vaxxed residents, Bowser announced.

