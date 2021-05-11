News & Politics

DC Is Giving Away DC United Tickets to People Who Get Vaccinated Tomorrow

Photo courtesy of D.C. United.

DC is trying every freebie it can think of to entice Washingtonians to get vaccinated. First, the city gave away beer if you took the shot. Then plants and temporary tattoos. Tomorrow, it’s a free ticket to a DC United match.

The first 100 DMV residents to get vaccinated at Audi Field from 4-8 PM on Wednesday will score free tickets to an upcoming United game. The walk-up clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and no appointments are necessary. There’s free parking.

How many people have these freebie clinics reached so far? City officials have not yet responded to a request for those stats.

