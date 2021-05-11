DC Is Giving Away DC United Tickets to People Who Get Vaccinated Tomorrow

DC is trying every freebie it can think of to entice Washingtonians to get vaccinated. First, the city gave away beer if you took the shot. Then plants and temporary tattoos. Tomorrow, it’s a free ticket to a DC United match.

The first 100 DMV residents to get vaccinated at Audi Field from 4-8 PM on Wednesday will score free tickets to an upcoming United game. The walk-up clinic is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and no appointments are necessary. There’s free parking.

How many people have these freebie clinics reached so far? A spokesperson for the city’s health department says that the free-beer-with-a-shot clinic vaccinated 162 people. She did not provide numbers for the clinic tied to Mother’s Day.