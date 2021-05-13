Home & Style  |  Real Estate

DC Architect Carmel Greer Is Selling Her Incredibly Stylish Home

You might remember the pink living room from Elle Decor's feature about the house.

Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg.

Carmel Greer only finished designing and building her family’s seven-bedroom house in DC’s Kent neighborhood in 2018. But the architect and owner of District Design says Covid made her and her husband realize they could do much of their jobs remotely. So, in the middle of the pandemic last winter, they bought a farm and vineyard in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville. “We have family there,” says Greer. “It’s so gorgeous, and we always thought we’d move there, maybe when we’re older. But we never thought we’d be able to move there so soon.”

The couple, along with their four kids, now have hundreds of acres, complete with cows and horses. Not that their DC house, which hit the market Thursday, was lacking for space. It clocks in at nearly 7,500 square feet, with an in-law suite, plus a pool and pool house. Elle Decor featured it in 2019.

Greer’s personal aesthetic is everywhere—the jungle mural in the office, the pink living room coated in Benjamin Moore’s Peach Blossom, the array of fun light fixtures, the SoulCycle-esque gym. Isn’t she sad to leave? “To be honest, the joy is making it, you know?” She seems unlikely to run out of design opportunities on the farm, where the main house dates back to 1780. “It’s 300-and-some acres. I have projects for the rest of my life,” she says.

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary, of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties, are selling Greer’s Kent house, priced at $5,250,000. The full listing is available here.

Photos by Connie Gauthier.

