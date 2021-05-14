Representatives Bennie Thompson and John Katko, the highest-ranking Democrat and Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, today announced an agreement to create an independent commission focused on the January 6 Capitol attack. The commission will analyze its causes and issue a report by the end of the year with suggestions for how to avoid another such incident.

The commission will include ten people, none of whom will be current elected officials or employees of the government. Half the commission members and chair will be appointed by top congressional Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, while the other five members and vice chair will be appointed by Republican legislative leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell. The group will be empowered to issue subpoenas with bipartisan agreement among the committee or its chair and vice chair.

Katko and Thompson are introducing legislation today to establish the commission. Once the bill is presented to the House, a vote could come as soon as next week.

