Days after Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verbal assault on her fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there’s been another incident in the House. Earlier today, California congressman—and former presidential hopeful—Eric Swalwell was yelled at by a staffer who works for Greene. The kerfuffle was about masks, just a day after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people can skip face coverings in most situations.

The Hill‘s Scott Wong tweeted about the interaction between Swalwell and Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer.

Another verbal altercation just happened in the House: MTG’s spokesman Nick Dyer told @RepSwalwell: “Biden says you can take off your mask” Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

Swalwell himself soon weighed in:

I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit. https://t.co/o8j0DXWOBm — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 14, 2021

The heated moment is yet another example of building tension between Democrats and Greene. Greene made headlines on Wednesday for pursuing Ocasio-Cortez in the Capitol, shouting at her about “terrorists and Antifa.” Earlier this year, Representative Cori Bush shared that she was forced to switch offices in order to distance her team from Greene and her staff, who Bush wrote “berated” her while not wearing masks.

