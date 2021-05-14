News & Politics

Things Are Getting Very Heated in the House

More ugly confrontations in the halls of Congress.

Days after Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verbal assault on her fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there’s been another incident in the House. Earlier today, California congressman—and former presidential hopeful—Eric Swalwell was yelled at by a staffer who works for Greene. The kerfuffle was about masks, just a day after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people can skip face coverings in most situations.

The Hill‘s Scott Wong tweeted about the interaction between Swalwell and Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer.

Swalwell himself soon weighed in:

The heated moment is yet another example of building tension between Democrats and Greene. Greene made headlines on Wednesday for pursuing Ocasio-Cortez in the Capitol, shouting at her about “terrorists and Antifa.” Earlier this year, Representative Cori Bush shared that she was forced to switch offices in order to distance her team from Greene and her staff, who Bush wrote “berated” her while not wearing masks.

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

