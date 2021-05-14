Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, May 14 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about DC’s decision to lift pandemic restrictions on restaurants? Wondering where to make the most of this weekend’s fine weather? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning on one very lovely day—what’s on your mind? Ask away in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

Ann: Apologies–having some technical issues. Hang tight!

Ann: Things seem to be working now. Transcript below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…