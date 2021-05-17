The ultimate Bethesda luxury awaits, but it will only wait for a short time. The final 4 condominium homes at Stonehall Bethesda on Woodmont Avenue are now available for sale, including the last remaining penthouse.

These prime residences in this signature building represent the best new condominium value in downtown Bethesda, in a location that is steps away from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Stonehall has only 4 residences on each floor, so every home is very generously sized and offers thoughtful attention to quiet privacy. Pricing ranges from $1.299M to $1.599M for residences that start at 2,012 square feet. Assigned garage parking is included.

Stonehall is just steps from NIH and Walter Reed. The Medical Center Metro station is equally close, for driving-free trips into downtown DC or to performances at nearby Strathmore. A Harris Teeter supermarket is just across the street. For such approachable prices in this market, the setting is priceless. And so is the architecture, with light-filled interiors, expansive terraces and fine interior details. The building’s brick exterior creates a dominant presence in the Bethesda skyline, with views that bring the city inside. There is no better opportunity for carefree, lock-and-go living in Bethesda.

Upon arrival, the building’s handsome porte cochere creates a sense of stylish welcome, and means that arrivals and departures are untouched by inclement weather. A full-service concierge is on staff to arrange dining and event reservations, car service calls, support dry cleaning and package deliveries, and more. The fully equipped fitness center offers the latest state-of-the-art equipment to fuel an active lifestyle. A private club room is complemented by walk-out access to one of the three rooftop terraces for panoramic-view entertaining.

To schedule a private tour, simply visit online at LiveStonehallBethesda.com, or phone 301.747.3217 to speak with a sales manager.