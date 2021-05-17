Vaccinated People in DC No Longer Need to Wear Masks—With Exceptions

Mayor Muriel Bowser said today that fully vaccinated people in DC no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, in accordance with recent CDC guidelines. However, if businesses have signage requiring you to wear a mask, you must comply and wear one, regardless of vaccination status.

Everyone is also still required to wear masks on public transportation and ride-shares, as well as in schools, childcare facilities, healthcare settings, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities.

Other coronavirus restrictions will be lifted over the next few weeks. Restrictions on most public and commercial activity will be lifted this Friday, May 21. Bars, nightclubs, and large sports and entertainment venues have permission to resume full normal operations on June 11.