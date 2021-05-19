Bad News: We Don’t Think Drake Is Actually in DC

There is a rumor floating around the internet that Drake is in DC filming a music video for “Seeing Green,” the Nicki Minaj song that Drake appears on with Lil Wayne. Yesterday, a photo of a crowd notice supposedly from Warner Records began making the Twitter rounds.

guys i have a lot of questions. drake is shooting a music video at 14th & kenyon tonight? at 8pm? pic.twitter.com/enH4WKSwkn — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) May 18, 2021

Additionally, the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi posted a screenshot of someone DMing them the same information.

But so far, there have been no verified sightings of Drake in DC. In fact, last night he Instagrammed a photo of him hanging out in LA with fellow celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and LeBron James. And, to top things off, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne are all represented by Republic Records—not Warner Records.

So—is Drake actually in DC? He hasn’t responded to our DMs, but Drake, if you’re reading this, feel free to swing by the Washingtonian office. We have a lot of Snapple!

Join the conversation!