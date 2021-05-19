This Is Your Reminder That “Dear Evan Hansen” Got Its Start in DC

The trailer for the movie version of the musical Dear Evan Hansen dropped yesterday, and the internet was abuzz. The show, which follows a lonely teenager caught in a complicated situation after one of his classmates dies by suicide, is an international sensation and multiple Tony award winner.

But, let’s not forget, it also started in DC. The show originally premiered at Arena Stage in 2015 before moving to Broadway the next year. Pitch Perfect’s Ben Platt played Evan Hansen in the original version (for which he won a Tony), and he will return as the title character in the movie adaptation. Amy Adams and Julianne Moore will be in the film version, too.

The show returned to the Kennedy Center in 2019, but if you missed both DC runs, fear not—you can catch the big-screen version September 24.

