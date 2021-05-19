Where Do You Still Need to Wear a Mask Around DC?

As the guidance around wearing masks continuously changes, it’s hard to keep track of where you can and can’t go maskless. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam both lifted mask requirements for fully vaccinated people in their states on May 14. Most recently, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted both indoor and outdoor mask mandates for fully vaccinated people unless a business specifically requests otherwise.

More changes are coming. Starting Friday, May 21, most restrictions on public and commercial activity will be lifted. On June 11, bars, nightclubs, and large entertainment venues will be allowed to fully reopen.

This list will be updated.

Airports

Regardless of their vaccination status, travelers at Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National must wear masks in the airport and on airplanes.

Capital One Arena

Spectators for NHL or NBA games are still required to wear masks in the arena unless they are actively eating or drinking.

DC Public Libraries

Masks are required.

Fitness studios



Each of local chain Barre3‘s fitness studios sets its own mask requirements, so check before you go. As of Wednesday, May 19, fully vaccinated individuals can attend classes at Bluebird Sky Yoga without wearing a mask. It’s up to Yoga District‘s instructors to decide whether students must wear masks, so check before you go.

Metrobus and Metrorail

Masks remain required.

National Gallery of Art



Visitors and staff must wear masks in indoor galleries. However, people in the outdoor Sculpture Garden are free to choose.

Nationals Park

Fully vaccinated spectators are not required to wear masks at upcoming games whether they are indoors or outdoors. Those not fully vaccinated still have to wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Smithsonian Institution



Visitors are required to wear masks in the Smithsonian museums and at the National Zoo.

Whole Foods



Following local mandates, fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear masks in DC Whole Foods stores.

