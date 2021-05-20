Things to Do  |  Transportation

Bike to Work Day Makes a Comeback Tomorrow—for Teleworkers

Besides fresh air, you can also get a free t-shirt.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Flickr user zcopley.

Tomorrow, May 21 is the 20th annual Bike to Work Day (BTWD), an event in which (typically) thousands of commuters ditch cars, scooters, and Metro and instead jump on a bike to go to the office. This year, of course, offices are sparsely populated. So instead, cyclists will head to one of several pit stops in DC, Maryland, and Virginia (the 95 options include DC’s Wunder Garten, Alexandria’s Mark Center, and the Pike & Rose REI). The first 15,000 folks that sign up can grab a free t-shirt before heading back home to work remotely.

“Especially this year, Bike to Work Day presents a chance to remind ourselves just how big a role exercise plays in maintaining physical and mental health,” said Nicholas Ramfos, Director of Commuter Connections, a program that co-orchestrates the event.

The event is putting several safety guidelines in place. They include:

  • Six feet of physical distancing
  • One-way traffic flow
  • Hand sanitizer stations
  • Zero-tolerance mask enforcement
  • Pre-selected, staggered check-in times 

Sign up online or by calling 800-745-RIDE.  

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Shriya Bhattacharya
Shriya Bhattacharya

Shriya Bhattacharya is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian covering everything from politics and healthcare to food and lifestyle. She has also written for publications like Teen Vogue, Rewire, Ms. Magazine, and more. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 2018 with a B.A. in international relations and dance and is currently based in New York City.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day