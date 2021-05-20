Bike to Work Day Makes a Comeback Tomorrow—for Teleworkers

Tomorrow, May 21 is the 20th annual Bike to Work Day (BTWD), an event in which (typically) thousands of commuters ditch cars, scooters, and Metro and instead jump on a bike to go to the office. This year, of course, offices are sparsely populated. So instead, cyclists will head to one of several pit stops in DC, Maryland, and Virginia (the 95 options include DC’s Wunder Garten, Alexandria’s Mark Center, and the Pike & Rose REI). The first 15,000 folks that sign up can grab a free t-shirt before heading back home to work remotely.

“Especially this year, Bike to Work Day presents a chance to remind ourselves just how big a role exercise plays in maintaining physical and mental health,” said Nicholas Ramfos, Director of Commuter Connections, a program that co-orchestrates the event.

The event is putting several safety guidelines in place. They include:

Six feet of physical distancing

One-way traffic flow

Hand sanitizer stations

Zero-tolerance mask enforcement

Pre-selected, staggered check-in times

Sign up online or by calling 800-745-RIDE.

