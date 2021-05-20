Discover City Homes, a new collection of 45 two- and three-story homes located in the new heart of Eckington: Quincy Lane, a brand new development with over 60,000 sq ft of exciting retail including Union Kitchen and Brooklyn Boulders. City Homes seamlessly blend the familiar concept of multi-story residences with contemporary features and private outdoor spaces, offering an inviting escape in one of DCs oldest neighborhoods.

Finishes and features have been thoughtfully selected by internationally renowned interior designer Cecconi Simone and include: white soft-closing cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplash with a waterfall edge at the kitchen island, wide-plank flooring throughout, Porcelanosa tile bathrooms, Fisher & Paykel appliances with gas cooking, multiple walk-in closets including Elfa systems, roller shades and dimmable LED lighting throughout.

Each two- or three-story home features at least one natural, breathable outdoor space in the form of a private patio or balcony. Fifth floor units even include access to private roof deck terraces with sweeping views of the Washington Monument and Basilica in select residences.

Delivering this summer, two-bedroom homes are priced from $789,000 and three-bedroom penthouses with private roof terraces from $999,000. BOOK YOUR PRIVATE TOUR with our sales team today!

Contact:

Jamie Test

jtest@mcwb.com

703.819.0436

https://www.cityhomeseckington.com