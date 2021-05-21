People Are Taking Really Gross Photos of Piles of Cicada Shells All Over the DC Area

Those who have lamented the lack of cicada sightings may soon rue their words. With this week’s summer-like temperatures, the insects have finally emerged en masse, littering the whole DC area with their crunchy exoskeletons. Locals, meanwhile, have been busy documenting piles of the molted skins. Warning: If you’re eating, maybe save these images of Brood X’s awakening for later.

Fairfax, VA. This is intense. 2yo won’t play outside, he just stands in one spot and yells “I have cicada trouble!!!” 😱 @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/J2sSAN1SCD — Bethany Adamec (@BethanyAdamec) May 20, 2021

I'm aware there are much bigger issues in the world, but I think it's important for outsiders to better grasp the cicada situation in the DC-area. You cannot go for a walk outside without feeling the crunch of them under your feet. This vid is from my walk around the block. pic.twitter.com/0Yb0pxrDBB — Micah Sherr (@micahsherr) May 20, 2021

Just when I didn't think our yard could have anymore cicadas. My backyard is now 90% cicada exoskeleton. pic.twitter.com/plD8DdCBva — keren (@komurphy) May 21, 2021

I have to sweep our front steps twice a day, and they fall out of the trees every few seconds. #cicadas #AreTheyGoneYet pic.twitter.com/gVKdz9YABr — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) May 21, 2021

A cicada landed on me this morning and I’m pretty much dreading this szn #BroodX pic.twitter.com/WYKzG6StUm — Christina Shorter (@ShorterCR) May 21, 2021

Cicadas are literally piling up in my yard! pic.twitter.com/lrMuaId7GC — lis (@holytoastr) May 19, 2021

Epic number of cicadas today in Silver Spring pic.twitter.com/SIFXEfelcC — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) May 16, 2021

Greetings from Olney. Do you also have the constant sound like a far off car alarm? pic.twitter.com/ahxFhyG49l — b1joe (@b1joe) May 20, 2021

Join the conversation!