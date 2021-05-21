News & Politics

People Are Taking Really Gross Photos of Piles of Cicada Shells All Over the DC Area

🚨Brood X has definitely arrived🚨

Photograph from @trilobiteglass on Twitter.
Those who have lamented the lack of cicada sightings may soon rue their words. With this week’s summer-like temperatures, the insects have finally emerged en masse, littering the whole DC area with their crunchy exoskeletons. Locals, meanwhile, have been busy documenting piles of the molted skins. Warning: If you’re eating, maybe save these images of Brood X’s awakening for later.

 

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

