Memorial Day Brunches, Grill Kits, and Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Memorial Day looks different again this year, but as DC opens back up, restaurants and bars are offering more food and drink specials, take-home grill kits, and even some in-person events for the holiday weekend.

Grill Kits

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St NE

Chef Matt Baker’s boutique cafe and market is offering take-home grill kits (serves 3-4) with one protein like salmon or filet mignon, two sides (i.e. slaw and mac), a sauce, and a salad with marinated mixed vegetables. Optional grill enhancers like crab cakes, deviled eggs, and Maine lobster tails are available. Order online here for pick up between May 28 and May 31. Prices vary.

Lebanese Taverna

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

Grill kits from this homegrown Lebanese chain feed 4 to 6 people and include kafta and chicken kabobs, a Lebanese potato salad, hummus, pita bread, and a watermelon-feta salad ($79 to $111). Add-ons include a baba ganoush platter and an Arabic bread kit. Order online here for pick up at restaurant locations and markets between May 27 and May 31.

Mélange

449 K St., NW

Chef Elias Taddesse is offered two “grill and chill” kits from his burger-centric, French-Ethiopian restaurant with instructions on making perfect patties. The $75 kit serves up to four people and includes burger makings, potato salad, and ice cream. If you’re in the mood for a spiced, dry-aged ribeye instead, order a $105 kit for four. Pre-order packages online here and here by 12 AM on May 27 and pick up on May 29 or May 30 between 12 PM and 5 PM.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW

Chef Amy Brandwein’s Italian restaurant puts together a $200 grill kit (serves four) filled with meats like house-made pork-fennel sausages, sides and finishes like brioche buns and potato wedges, strawberry shortcake, and beverages. Kits are available for pick-up or delivery from May 28 to May 30 between 11:30 AM to 9:30 PM. Order online here by 8 PM on May 26.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St NW

Love the brasserie burger? Le Dip is offering a burger Américain grilling kit for those wanting to cook their own meat. The kit, which also includes dill potato salad, comes with detailed instructions and ingredients for making the burgers. Order online through Caviar or Grubhub.

Brunches and Food/Drink Specials

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

Starting Thursday, May 27, Art and Soul will kick off the Memorial Day weekend with live music on its huge outdoor patio from 5 PM to 7 PM, and $9 burger and beer specials until May 30. The Yotel restaurant reopened earlier this month after a revamp with a new Mid-Atlantic menu.

Ambar

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Balkan restaurants are serving all-you-can-eat (and drink) 10 AM to 3:30 PM on Memorial Day ($39.99 in DC including food and drinks, and $35.99 on Arlington for food with 25 cent cocktails). The limitless spread includes soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, egg dishes, five different brunch cocktails, and more.

KitchenCray Cafe

1301 H St., NE; 4601 Presidents Dr, Lanham

Treat yourself to a special Memorial Day brunch at both KitchenCray Cafe locations in DC (11 AM to 5 PM) and Maryland (10 AM to 4 PM). Guests can enjoy live music and drink specials alongside decadent dishes like fried chicken French toast.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St NW

The French brasserie in Georgetown is offering a special brunch from 10 AM to 3:45 PM for those looking to celebrate Memorial Day with croque monsieurs and moules frites. The restaurant will also offer diners mimosa kits with some seasonal juices and a sparkling wine bottle. Make a reservation online here for an indoor or outdoor table.

La Vie

88 District Sq., SW (5th floor)

This atmospheric Mediterranean restaurant at the Wharf unveils new “painter’s row” cabanas this weekend that pay tribute to the French impressionists. The six-person outdoor tents overlook the Potomac River and can be booked with a rental fee ($39 to $59) and food minimum that ranges from $75 (for brunch) to $125 (for dinner). For the first two weeks, rental fees are waived. A special Memorial Day brunch menu is $55 and includes dishes like a crab tartine, lemon ricotta pancakes, and steak and eggs.

The Pig

1320 14th St NW

Head to this Logan Circle eatery for a brunch featuring a special $8 Chesapeake oyster toast appetizer, plus dishes like a pork Benedict or a breakfast platter with eggs and house-made sausage. Brunch is from 11 AM to 3 PM on Memorial Day. Starting Friday, May 28 you can get $1 oysters during happy hour from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Fare Well

406 H St NE

Ready to give your backyard soiree some fun, vegan flair? The H Street spot has curated a plant-based “charcuterie and cheese” platter for the weekend ($70) with snacks like almond ricotta, herbed cashew chevre, and meatless chorizo—plus house-made pickles, condiments, and hyme crackers. Order online here for delivery or pick-up.

BBQ Bus

5830 Georgia Ave NW

Grab some ribs, wings, brisket, and more from this food truck to celebrate the start of summer. Options include a sampler with pulled pork, smoked chicken, and brisket, or a picnic pack with a choice of any three meats and sides. Order online here to pick up or have it delivered.

