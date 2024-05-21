The National Cathedral Will Bless Motorcycles on Friday

Washington National Cathedral will hold its annual “Blessing of the Bikes” Friday ahead of the Rolling to Remember ride planned for Sunday. The cathedral invites riders to park in front of the cathedral before the 5 PM service, which will be conducted by clergy and military chaplains as well as by volunteers from the ride. It’s the tenth year the cathedral will bless bikes.

Rolling to Remember replaced the annual Memorial Day weekend Rolling Thunder Ride, which ended after its 2019 event. Both events were designed to honor veterans by raising awareness about suicide among vets, as well as prisoners of war and service members missing in action. The event is free and open to the public.

The Blessing of the Bikes will take place at 5 PM at the Washington National Cathedral’s West Front. It’s free to attend.

