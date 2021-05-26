The Still-Confusing Case of Drake’s Non-Appearance in DC Last Week

Last week, rumors swirled around a mysterious flyer that said Drake was in DC filming a music video in Columbia Heights. The claim turned out to be false, and Tuesday night Washingtonian received an email confirming his nonpresence from an artist relations manager at Drake’s record label OVO Sound. In it, the apparent spokesperson wrote: “Drake won’t be filming anything, his music producer DJ Prince ( not Future The Prince ) will be at Main Event on June 4th in Columbia MD.” Attached was a screenshot that purports to show a direct message on Twitter, between Drake and (presumably) the emailer:

Not gonna lie, pretty confusing message! But at least we got this apparent gem from Champagne Papi: “Thanks 🙏🏾 I don’t like Rumors happening.” We don’t either. The short of it is: Drake is definitely not here. He wasn’t here last week. He won’t be here this week. However, he does appear to write “I’m going to be in town June 4th” in the same conversation as DJ Prince and other producers being in the DC area so…should we expect a Drizzy drop then? (FWIW: While most OVO artists are distributed by Warner Records, Drake’s releases go through Republic Records.)

DJ Prince is actually a Suitland-raised music producer who signed to OVO Sound last year. In a more recent interview—which ran as sponsored content on Delaware’s WRDE Coast TV—DJ Prince explained that he had a challenging childhood having spent a year in foster care as a teen. He’s now a 26-year-old producer who has reportedly worked on major hits like PartyNextDoor and Rihanna’s 2020 track “Believe It” and plans to release a mixtape on July 4. It seems like he’s moved from Prince George’s County to LA, according to his Facebook page, but he has a less than active social media presence: 2020 press releases about him joining the label featured an Instagram handle that is defunct, he appears to have no Twitter account, and his Facebook features a few recent posts, one leading to an also broken TikTok link to one of his songs.

According to the email that says it’s from OVO Sound, DJ Prince is scheduled to perform a show at Columbia entertainment venue Main Event on June 4. As for getting clarification on what exactly DJ Prince may or may not have been filming or whether Drake might actually be coming to the area that day, the representative from the label has not yet responded for comment. (The two numbers offered in this rep’s email signature, including the one indicated as a “direct” line, both went to the same voicemail system of the Warner Records mega-company, which then prompted an extension that was not provided. This reporter did attempt to search the rep’s name, spelling it out on the phone dial, to no avail.)

Join the conversation!