Don’t miss this timeless, modern farmhouse design waiting for you on sought after Poplar Drive in the City of Falls Church. Almost new, this naturally bright floor plan is perfect for casual entertaining, preparing a gourmet brunch, or enjoying summer conversations with friends on the deck.

Even more impressive in-person, this six-bedroom home has distinct living spaces to work, exercise, and play. Formal, yet casual for today’s active lifestyles.

Our favorite highlights include the owner’s bedroom suite, a must see, with exceptional walk-in closets and a tasteful modern bath. Yes, the butler’s pantry and kitchen pantry are perfect spaces too. And, most importantly, we love this modern kitchen space which is definitely social central!

For more photos and an interactive 3-D tour, explore 419Poplar.com or #419poplar

Contact:

Doug Francis

Vice President | Realtor

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

703-304-6827 or dfrancis@ttrsir.com