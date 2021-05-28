News & Politics

José Andrés Is in India to Help Fight Covid

The DC chef has gone to Mumbai to feed frontline workers and hospital employees.

Written by
| Published on
José Andrés. Photograph by Evy Mages

José Andrés is currently in India with fellow chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Manish Gupta of Indian catering company TajSATS to help hospitals and frontline workers during the current devastating wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. They are currently operating in Mumbai and other cities in connection with Andrés’s non-profit World Central Kitchen, which he founded in 2010 to provide meals to people affected by disasters around the world. The meals are prepared and delivered through TajSATS.

Related
How Jose Andres’ Charity Feeds 250,000 People a Day in a Pandemic

The chefs are providing meals to hospitals in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Varanasi. Andrés shared his latest efforts in a video earlier today, in which he talks about “adapting to the situation by the day, by the hour” and asks the busy kitchen workers behind him to wave and “say hi to the world.”  

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Shriya Bhattacharya
Shriya Bhattacharya

Shriya Bhattacharya is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian covering everything from politics and healthcare to food and lifestyle. She has also written for publications like Teen Vogue, Rewire, Ms. Magazine, and more. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 2018 with a B.A. in international relations and dance and is currently based in New York City.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day