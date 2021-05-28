José Andrés Is in India to Help Fight Covid

José Andrés is currently in India with fellow chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Manish Gupta of Indian catering company TajSATS to help hospitals and frontline workers during the current devastating wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. They are currently operating in Mumbai and other cities in connection with Andrés’s non-profit World Central Kitchen, which he founded in 2010 to provide meals to people affected by disasters around the world. The meals are prepared and delivered through TajSATS.

The chefs are providing meals to hospitals in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Varanasi. Andrés shared his latest efforts in a video earlier today, in which he talks about “adapting to the situation by the day, by the hour” and asks the busy kitchen workers behind him to wave and “say hi to the world.”

Hello from our @WCKitchen operation in Mumbai, India! I’m here with my friend @SanjeevKapoor & our partner @tajsats team is finishing up lunch…which we will take to multiple hospitals shortly. Today they let me make the dal lentils😳…It smells amazing in here! #ChefsForIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fUPwjF76xf — Please get vaccinated! Do it for the World please. (@chefjoseandres) May 28, 2021

