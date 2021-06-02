Guest list

Lucy Rushton
DC United’s new general manager is one of the few women to run player personnel for a men’s pro sports team.
Jared Mezzocchi
The Silver Spring projection designer has become an in-demand director for Zoom productions by theaters across the country.
Ketanji Brown Jackson
A longtime DC federal judge, she’s Biden’s nominee to replace Merrick Garland on the Court of Appeals—and is talked about as a future Supreme Court pick.
Neil King
The former Wall Street Journal reporter’s walk from DC to New York became a social-media hit.
Sugar Bear Elliot
The DC musician wasn’t even watching the Oscars when he and his band E.U. were name-checked by Glenn Close.
Disinvited! Brood X
The cicadas are driving our dinner guests inside. Go away for another 17 years, please.