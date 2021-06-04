4 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

You like the idea of bottomless drinks, but a little classier: Pempbroke

1500 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The newly revamped Dupont Circle Hotel just reopened its airy restaurant exclusively for weekend brunch, served in the dining room or on the outdoor terrace. In the celebratory spirit, the restaurant is offering build-your-own mimosas with Taittinger La Francaise Brut Champagne and fresh juices ($75) as well as a family-style bloody Mary (serves four) with Ketel One vodka ($60). Chef Taylor Burlingame serves an eclectic menu that runs the gamut from eggs Benedict to homemade falafel and pork belly steamed buns.

You’re all about the huevos: Spanish Diner

7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD

Chef José Andrés’s Spanish-American all-day diner in the former Jaleo Bethesda space is all about comfort fare: sandwiches, stews, baked pastas, and so many egg dishes. One section of the menu is entirely devoted to olive oil-fried eggs over crispy potatoes with a choice of meats—a nod to Casa Lucio, a Madrid institution famous for its huevos rotos. There are vegetarian options with avocado and eggs and pan con tomate. And if you’re looking for a lunch-meets-breakfast mashup, combo platters like plancha-seared calamari or spiced pork loin with fried eggs are a good way to go.

You’re celebrating a birthday (or just being out of the house): Imperfecto

1124 23rd St., NW

The team behind popular 14th Street Latin restaurant Seven Reasons branches out with another scene-y spot in West End. At this new venture, chef Enrique Limardo draws from Latin America and the Mediterranean for his modernist menus—all in an airy Aegean-chic dining room and outdoor patio. Look for whimsical riffs on brunch classics like spicy avocado toast with grilled octopus, scrambled eggs with caviar and black garlic butter, and a waygu burger. And if you’re really celebrating, a $145 grilled ribeye frites for two should do the trick.

You’re in the mood for something decadent but casual: Saint Crispy’s Fried Chicken Co.

3809 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood, MD

Chef Lenny Robinson combines his Southern roots and French culinary training at this new spot inside Brentwood’s Mixt food hall. The Sunday brunch menu is filled with indulgent plates like a chicken-fried soft-shell crab sandwich, smothered pork chops over cheese grits, and three kinds of fried chicken. And if you still have room, grab a bag of ebelskivers (stuffed doughnuts) for dessert.

Join the conversation!